by Valerio Barretta

Marquez-Ducati, the anticipation is growing

The Valencia tests at the end of the season have exponentially increased the anticipation for Marc Marquez’s debut in Ducati on a race weekend. The eight-time world champion wants to demonstrate that he is still the same as he once was and that he has not lost his quality as a leader in Honda’s difficulties and suffering from injuries.

Precisely because of this expectation that the fans of the Spaniard (finally back on a potentially title-winning bike) and of Ducati have in view of 2024, the opinions of experts and former MotoGP riders were gathered. One of these, Andrea Iannone, according to some sources, was particularly skeptical about the Gresini team’s move, considered dangerous for the internal balance of the Borgo Panigale factory.

The denial

Iannone, however, claimed that he never made certain statements. In this story Instagram, The Maniac practically revealed that what was published by the newspaper Motorcycle News It was invented.

Iannone’s return

Although it seems paradoxical that a newspaper would invent an interview from scratch, Iannone’s flat denial must be noted. The 1989-born rider can now focus exclusively on the track: next season he will make his debut in the Superbike World Championship after serving a four-year disqualification for doping. The Maniac he will race with the Go Eleven team’s Ducati: he has signed a contract for 2024 with an annual renewal option.