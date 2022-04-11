Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Carries, threats, long linesopening late in some booths, were the constant yesterday in the northern zone of Sinaloa, when the Mexicans went to exercise their right for the revocation of presidential mandate.

In El Fuerte and Choix the carry was more than evident. From remote communities they came to the ranches for the people so that they would go to vote where there were polling places, mainly in the municipal seat. The same in El Fuerte. Of course, before they were told that if they did not vote they could lose support such as 65 and More. Some even did not even know what was being voted for.

In Ahome, the rural area had more or less people in the polls. In Los Mochis there was very little participation. Of course, people such as Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros, former Mayor Billy Chapman, and Morenoite deputies and officials voted.

