Reception centers Migri makes an inspection visit to the reception center in Jyväskylä, deficiencies have been reported in the apartments

Tero Hintsa, Executive Director of SPR’s Western Finland District, says that according to their information, there is no mold problem in the reception center.

Finnish Immigration Service will make an inspection visit to the Salmiranta reception center in Jyväskylä for safety reasons, as the conditions of the center have received feedback to the agency.

The agency informs the message service on Twitter.

Evening paper reported on Sunday that the center has not been able to provide beds for all guests. A Finn interviewed by a newspaper who helped a Ukrainian family said that the family would be housed in an apartment with black mold on the walls. Mattresses were available for sleeping on the floor of the empty, cold and drained room.

The reception center is maintained by SPR’s Western Finland district.

Executive Director of SPR’s Western Finland District Tero Hintsa says there is no home problem in the reception center, according to their information.

“Efforts have been made to adjust the temperatures as evenly as possible. Because the properties were out of use for several months, it takes time for the heat to level off, ”he says.

Residents have been accommodated on mattresses as beds are not yet available due to delayed delivery. Delivery is scheduled for arrival on Tuesday.

“1,200 beds have been ordered, that should be enough for everyone.”

Plant type The Salmiranta reception center was established in autumn 2015. It was operational until the end of 2021.

“Currently, a decentralized investment model based on rental housing is preferred. Jyväskylä moved into it. At the beginning of the year, there were a total of 150 places in 30 apartments, ”says Hintsa.

In the first week of March, the number of places in Jyväskylä was increased to 300 places on behalf of the Finnish Immigration Service. As the number of people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine increased, the number was raised to 500 in mid-March. At that time, the number of dwellings was already 140.

Arriving however, there are also so many in Jyväskylä that at the end of March the Finnish Immigration Service commissioned to open a reception center in Salmiranta. There are seats for 150.

“It was filled almost immediately,” Hintsa says.

The apartments in the center are old terraced houses. This is an old training center. According to both the SPR and the Finnish Immigration Service, the building has been inspected for real estate before its commissioning this year. There were no problems. Those currently living in the accommodation appear to be satisfied based on discussions with employees.

“I hear the atmosphere there is very calm.”