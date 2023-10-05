BeHe finds the lost dog with his family for several days on Line 3 of the Light Rail in Zapopan.

The Urban Electric Train System (Siteur) published on his social networks the reunion of the ‘lomito’ with his family.

“Back home! Do you remember the lomito that was found a few days ago on the #MiTren #Line3 tracks? today finally He reunited with his family to return home. We thank the drivers and those involved who participated in his rescue,” said the Siteur.

The dog was rescued on October 1 thanks to operational and station personnel, according to reports Siteur.

“It is with great joy that we share with you that the mischievous tenderloin that was in the #Line3 of #MiTren without getting caught. The above thanks to a line driver, operational and station personnel,” they noted.

This story had a happy ending thanks to users who asked that the dog be rescued and the will of the workers of the Light Rail.