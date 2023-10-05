The Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo announced this Thursday the list of those summoned for the matches that the Colombian National Team will play against Uruguay, next Thursday, October 12, and Ecuador, next Tuesday, October 17, for the third and fourth dates of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In the call of 26 players, several absences stood out. Of them, the most striking for fans: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Radamel Falcao García.

Cuadrado, current Inter Milan player, decided to react with a message on their social networks. The text: forceful.

The absence of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in the Colombian National Team

Seven days before the October doubleheader for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, The Colombian National Team finally delivered its squad list.

Against Uruguay and Ecuador the same base will be maintained, although with very important new features, such as the return of Diego Valoyes, Frank Fabra, Kevin Castaño, Kevin Mier, Yerson Mosquera and Yaser Asprilla or the new faces in defense of Willer Ditta and Cristian Borja.

The issue for the fans is that those eight who arrived to replace, among others, the injured Jhon Lucumi, Yerry Mina, Jefferson Lerma and Johan Mojica, ended up ‘displacing’ other regulars who are conspicuous by their absence in this new call-up.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who has been one of the captains of the national team, was left off the list. Apparently, according to press reports, Inter Milan, the team he joined after leaving Juventus, asked that he not be called up, in order to be able to take care of him for tendinitis that he suffered in September, and from which he is barely coming out’.

🇨🇴 Inter has asked Colombia not to call up Juan Cuadrado during this October break. They want to recover it 100%. [Tuttosport] pic.twitter.com/rt5m9oTvoo — I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) October 4, 2023

Cuadrado’s reaction after not being summoned

After the list of those called up for the Colombian National Team was published, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado reacted on his social networks.

The man from Necoclí did not sit back and shared the list on his Instagram account with a message that confirms his leadership on the team, despite not being part of the last call.

“Blessings my selee. A lot of combo, nevertheless, for these dates. God bless you,” noted the popular ‘panita’, sharing the image of the 26 called.

The 26 players called

Alvaro Montero – Millonarios FC (Colombia)



Camilo Vargas – Atlas FC (Mexico)

Carlos Cuesta – KRC Genk (Belgium)

Cristian Borja – SC Braga (Portugal)

Daniel Muñoz – KRC Genk (Belgium)

Davinson Sanchez – Galatasaray (Türkiye)



Deiver Machado – RC Lens (France)

Diego Valoyes – FC Juárez (Mexico)

Frank Fabra – Boca Juniors (Argentina)

James Rodriguez – São Paulo (Brazil)

John Arias – Fluminense (Brazil)

Jhon Jáder Durán – Aston Villa (England)

Jorge Carrascal – Dynamo Moscow (Russia)

Kevin Castano – Cruz Azul (Mexico)

Kevin Mier – Atlético Nacional (Colombia)

Luis Diaz – Liverpool (England)

Luis Sinisterra – AFC Bournemouth (England)

Mateo Cassierra – Zenit FC (Russia)

Matheus Uribe – Al-Sadd (Qatar)

Rafael Santos Borré – Werder Bremen (Germany)

Richard Rios – Palmeiras (Brazil)

Santiago Arias – FC Cincinnati (USA)

Willer Ditta – Cruz Azul (Mexico)

Wilmar Barrios – Zenit FC (Russia)

Yáser Asprilla – Watford FC (England)

Yerson Mosquera – FC Cincinnati (USA)

*With information from Futbolred.