More than 60 billion years ago it is estimated that a dinosaur was last seen on the face of the Earth. However, in the middle of 2023, a woman says that she ran into one of her limbs in the garden of her house.

According to what she said, she was returning home with her husband when they witnessed what they called ‘claw’. Because of the impression caused by her, she took a couple of photos of him and shared them on the internet.

“It looks prehistoric to us: a scaly dinosaur-like claw. We’re big fans of Jurassic Parkso we instantly thought it was from a dinosaur, I mean it looks a lot like it, right?” Laura Moorcroft, a resident of Flintshire, Wales, told the local outlet. Daily Mail.

The residence has security cameras, but these did not focus on how the claw could appear. In order not to remain in doubt, the 36-year-old woman went to a zoo.

Why are the experts baffled?

Veterinary professionals failed to clarify the picture for him. “One said it was like a pheasant and the other a turkey, so we still don’t know anything.”

Among the hypotheses, the woman considers that it was a hunting or poultry bird. Of course, she still does not find answers to how she appeared right in the garden: “What happened to the rest of the animal?”

What animal could it be?

The imagination of Internet users would have given them a clue. According to a user comment, it could be a bird with features similar to a velociraptor. The hypothesis has gained strength considering that, according to scientists, birds are descendants of dinosaurs.

“The first birds were almost identical to the late embryo of velociraptors. Modern birds became even more baby-like and changed even less from their embryonic form,” said Arkhat Abzhanov, a biologist at Harvard University, reviewed in an article by the specialized magazine Scientific America.

Velociraptor was a dinosaur with sickle-shaped claws that settled mostly in Asia, as read in the encyclopedia britannica. It reached a length of 1.8 meters and a weight of about 45 kilos.

“It seems to have been a fast and agile predator of small herbivores,” he says. Britannica.

