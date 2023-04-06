there is a historical discussion about whether the condemnation of Christ to crucifixion was the responsibility of the Roman Empire or the Jewish people. There are those who say that it belonged to both, since the saying that “the one who kills the cow sins as much as the one who pulls its leg” is true.

The Jewish assembly of elders, about 30, asked Pontius Pilate for the crucifixion of Christ, not the Jewish people, who 99.9% did not find out about that request. Pilate, the Roman governor in Judea, at first said that he was innocent.

At that time Christ, whom we Christians consider God made man, did not have great social significance. He was unknown to most of the Romans and Jews.

Pilate washed his hands, and his wife, an admirer of Jesus, begged him to set him free, but under pressure from about 30 Jews from the council of elders, who saw Christ as a competition for followers, they asked Pilate for his death.

There is a co-responsibility in his death of a Roman with a high position in Judea and about 30 Jews, but not of the Jewish people or the Roman empire.

The condemnation of Christ by a group of carried off makes clear the social danger of popular consultationswhich AMLO uses to decide various issues, such as the construction of a brewery in Mexicali, in which in a meeting where not even 1% of the population were present, it was rejected.

The same happened with the authorization of a train between two points in Coahuila. In a meeting with AMLO to the north of Torreón, where the majority were truckers that covered that section, he asked them if they wanted the train, the answer of that popular consultation was no, because it was competition for the truckers, although it benefited all the inhabitants from that area.

The popular consultations that sentenced 16,594 to the guillotine during the French Revolution, They are not a sign of justice, but of irresponsibility and injustice. Popular consultations are one of the most poisonous fruits of populism, since they justify arbitrariness by populist rulers, who claim to be acting on behalf of the people.

