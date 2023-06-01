Thursday, June 1, 2023
America vs. Millionaires, LIVE: ‘dressing room goal’ puts the visitor ahead

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 1, 2023
in Sports
0
America vs. Millionaires, LIVE: 'dressing room goal' puts the visitor ahead


close

millionaires

Millionaires vs. America.

Photo:

NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO

Millionaires vs. America.

Mackalister Silva, important loss in the visitor: he did not even go to the bank.

América receives Millonarios on the third day of the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League. The game is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali. The blues win 0-1, with a goal from Beckham David Castro, in minute 3.

Millos has an important loss in this game: Mackalister Silva could not recover from a muscular overload and is not even on the substitute bench. Steven Vega will start.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of America and Millionaires

