America vs. Millionaires, LIVE: ‘dressing room goal’ puts the visitor ahead

Millionaires vs. America.
NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO
Millionaires vs. America.
Mackalister Silva, important loss in the visitor: he did not even go to the bank.
América receives Millonarios on the third day of the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League. The game is played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali. The blues win 0-1, with a goal from Beckham David Castro, in minute 3.
Millos has an important loss in this game: Mackalister Silva could not recover from a muscular overload and is not even on the substitute bench. Steven Vega will start.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of America and Millionaires
