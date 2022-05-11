Important personal information is constantly sent from computers, tablets and smartphones, from sensitive data to credit card details. The growing increase in cybercrime is a danger that should not be underestimated, which can be circumvented with small tricks.

What is phishing? The example of the fake Intesa email

Phishing is a type of computer scam that allows hackers and web pirates to steal sensitive data, such as personal or banking credentials, from public and private entities. Telematic fraud is carried out according to different methods. Among the most used techniques, the sending of deceptive content via email or messaging applications , such as Whatsapp; the main focus remains the theft of information. To increase the credibility and authority of the message, and consequently increase the chances of success, scammers usually sign their messages with big names, generally related to public and nationally renowned entities, such as companies or credit institutions, steal all data possible.

There has been a surge in public and private phishing in the last year. This phenomenon has undergone an increase of over 400% in the corporate sphere (the victims are mostly companies specialized in the distribution of products) and by over 100% in the field of companies belonging to the financial sector and public administration.

One of the latest companies unconsciously involved in online scams is the Intesa San Paolo banking institution. Several Intesa customers have received emails from the bank to update some services: a real fraud intended for sensitive and banking data. To make the message more credible there is the perfect copy of the layout: logos, brands and layouts similar to the original and accurate in the smallest details push victims to bite, from which the term phishing derives, and to follow the deceptive indications designed by cybercriminals .

How to defend against cybercrime

To maximize the security of mobile and fixed devices, the most effective solution is to install antivirus. These software work against computer viruses, such as Trojans, the most used by cybercriminals to carry out phishing scams.

To increase the protection threshold while browsing the web, it is highly recommended to download a program that falls within the list of the best antivirus drawn up by the sites of the sector and follow some specific precautions. In any case, the first defense to use on the web always remains prudence. As recommended by experts or the same institutions and credit institutions, you must never follow any direct link, check the address on the bar and avoid spreading the UserID and password to third parties.

Finally, with regard to the access key, it is recommended to create a complex credential, change it frequently and, above all, not to use the same combination for multiple services.