There is no doubt Elden Ring is one of the most successful games of the year. Not only the new installment of FromSoftware has won the hearts of critics, but of the public in general. Thus, A new sales milestone was recently revealed for this title.

During Bandai Namco’s financial report, it was revealed that Elden Ring sold 13.4 million units by March 31, 2022. The last sales report we had was released in the middle of last month, where it was mentioned that the game had exceeded 12 million copies. In this way, this title managed to sell almost a million and a half units in just two weeks.

For many, this is an anomaly. Let’s remember that Dark Souls III it took years to just exceed 10 million units, but Elden Ring reached this figure in a matter of weeks. This is not only the work of emotion on the part of the public, but it is also a result of the accessibility work that FromSoftware offers on this occasion, something that has caught the attention of even those who usually stay away from this type of experience.

Editor’s note:

Elden Ring He deserves this and more recognition. It would not be a surprise to hear that by the end of the current fiscal year, this title exceeds 20 million units. Although the pace of sales will slow down a bit, these are still highly positive numbers for Bandai Namco.

Via: bandai namco