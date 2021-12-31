London (Reuters)

Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa said midfielder Calvin Phillips and defender Liam Cooper will be out until next March due to a hamstring injury.

The two players have not participated in any match since Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Brentford in the English Premier League on December 5, while the team lost all three matches they played without them.

“The number of players returning to the squad is increasing despite the continued absence of Phelps and Cuper until March,” Bielsa told reporters before his team’s league meeting with Burnley next Sunday.

The Argentine coach added: Even with the return of (Jimmy) Shackleton at the end of January or the beginning of February, the players returning to the squad are increasing. Things will become clear in January and if an alternative comes, we will benefit from that.

Bielsa confirmed the return of striker Patrick Bamford to the squad after his absence since the Brentford match, but he did not confirm the possibility of his participation in the Burnley match.

The coach also said: Patrick is in good health, but he has not played for four weeks.

Leeds has not played any matches since December 18, and two of its league matches against Liverpool and Aston Villa were postponed due to Corona and injuries.