Many events organized by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy in the past year, under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, and continuous follow-up from Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, thus making the Academy the first and main supporter of women’s sports.

During the 2021 season, I presented a new message for women, proving that they are capable of hosting, organizing, preparing and making women’s tournaments successful in the most difficult circumstances, thus overcoming challenges, and overcoming obstacles, to provide them with a safe environment and community and competitive activities that enhance the academy’s amazing journey of excellence, keeping pace with For the country’s celebrations of the golden jubilee, in which women have always been considered a cornerstone of society.

Under the directives of Her Highness and her patronage, sports competitions and tournaments were launched, starting with the “Fatima Bint Mubarak International Show Jumping Academy Cup”, where she continued through the eighth edition to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of international sports, and this tournament became a destination for lovers and lovers of showjumping and equestrian, which was and still is. It contributes to enhancing the role that the Academy plays on the sports level, and in addition to holding conferences and virtual cultural and encouragement workshops for women in the same year, it was represented by inspiring cultural dialogue sessions about sports and its importance, during which the most important leading figures were hosted, whose participation is a major developmental step.

The Academy’s agenda for the year 2021 is filled with events and activities that attract all groups of women in society, including tournaments held for the first time, such as karting, in line with the desires of women who prefer this type of sports, amid the precautionary and health measures that work to ensure the appropriate environment to confront this pandemic during the establishment of The event, encouraging participants to join, compete and spend social and sporting times in a safe environment. The Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy for Ladies Bowling Championship was also held in its second edition, followed by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Running Race in the seventh edition, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Shooting Academy Championship and the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship The women’s tournament, which included a variety of different sports such as chess, archery, basketball, volleyball, running race, and many other educational and educational events and seminars.

Out of faith in women and their capabilities, the Academy stressed the need to provide empowerment programs by setting up training camps for the teams under its umbrella, from the Abu Dhabi Women’s Club team for basketball, volleyball and the academy’s jockeys. In addition to acquiring the experiences they enjoy through training that enhances team spirit in an air-conditioned environment dedicated to girls, under the supervision of female trainers, chosen by the Academy specifically to train girls, ensure their safety, and strengthen plans to create a generation with high physical health, and the desire to exercise He is able to participate in an official way in approved competitions and tournaments.

It is noteworthy that a sports program has been dedicated to reviewing the careers of Emirati and inspiring female players, entitled “Hayyakum.” The Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy renews the hope and vigor in the souls of all girls and women in the UAE society, and charts its new steps in the next stage, which we hope will be full of health, success, excellence and full of activities. tournaments and activities.