A group of Republican senators requested this Wednesday in a letter to the US Department of Justice to help Argentina in the investigations on the Venezuelan-Iranian planeheld in the South American country for possible links to international terrorism.

In the letter, lawmakers urge US Attorney General Merrick Garland to “assist the judiciary Argentina in its investigation of the Venezuelan plane, along with its crew and passengers, located on Argentine soil”.

They also asked him to use all the tools available to the Department of Justice to apply the “appropriate” measures under US law, in order to seize the device.

They indicated that the US Department of Justice could have in its possession “key” information for the investigation in Argentina, since, in their opinion, it could confirm whether the plane’s crew or passengers are involved in some type of aid in “the terrorist activities of the Iranian regime”.

The letter is signed by Senators Joni Ernst, Chuck Grassley, Lindsey Graham, Pat Toomey, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Bill Cassidy, James Lankford, and Rick Scott, among others.

The plane is a cargo Boeing 747 Dreamliner, it was owned by the Iranian company Mahan Air and currently belongs to Emtrasur, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa), companies sanctioned by the US for alleged logistics collaboration to terrorist organizations.

The plane arrived in Argentina on June 6, from Mexico and after making a stopover in Venezuela. Two days later, she left to refuel in Uruguay, but had to return to Ezeiza International Airport (Argentina) because the neighboring country did not authorize her landing.

Upon his return to Argentina, the authorities immobilized the aircraft and ordered the retention of its 19 crew members, 5 Iranians and 14 Venezuelans.

