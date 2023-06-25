The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology confirmed today, Sunday, that lava flows, rock falls and volcanic earthquakes were monitored in the past 24 hours, while the “Mayon” volcano remained at a high level of turbulence.

The institute added in its latest bulletin that the lava flowing slowly from the crater of the “Mayon” volcano reached 1.3 km and 1.2 km along the “Mi-Ise” valley in the town of “Daraja” and the “Bunga” valley in the city of “Legazpi”, respectively.

The debris from the collapse spread to a distance of 3.3 km from the crater, according to the Philippine Star newspaper today. Volcanologists also recorded 257 rockfalls, 24 volcanic earthquakes and 16 avalanches of fast-moving ash, rock and gas known as pyroclastic density streams.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said yesterday, Saturday, that the volcano “Mayon” is still in a state of severe turbulence, which raised concerns about the possibility of a dangerous eruption of the volcano in the coming weeks or even days.

The Mayon Volcano, located at an altitude of 2,462 meters, is a popular attraction for tourists and mountain climbers. Mayon volcano has erupted more than 50 times in the past 400 years. The last eruption of the volcano was in 2018, which forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of people. The most destructive volcanic eruption occurred in 1814, killing 1,200 people.