Philippines | A bus plunged into a ravine – At least 17 people died

At least 17 people were killed when a bus veered off the road and plunged into a ravine in the central Philippines on Tuesday, local authorities said, according to the AFP news agency.

The bus was traveling on an “accident-prone” stretch of road in the mountain village of Hamtic in Antique province. by ABC News according to the bus driver lost control of the vehicle while driving on a downhill bend. The bus driver also died in the accident.

There are more than ten injured. According to AFP, seven of the injured are in critical condition. Governor of Antique Rhodora Cadiao has visited the accident survivors in the hospital.

The search and rescue operation at the accident site has ended. The search for the victims continued until Wednesday morning local time.

According to AFP, fatal traffic accidents are common in the Philippines, among other things, because traffic rules are not followed and vehicles are often poorly maintained and overloaded.