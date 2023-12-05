Alfredo Ariasthe finalist DIM coach, has been in the position for five months. Arturo Reyesthe Junior coach, who is playing for qualification at home, has been in the position for four months, and David Gonzalez, the Tolima coach who with a tie will be the finalist today, has only been leading the team for three months. Anyone will equal the only League title he has Alberto Gamero with Millonarios, a team he has led since League I in 2020.

It is true that this Millionaires has earned little. As it is also true that this is the best Millionaires of the last 35 years, above those who were champions with Hernán Torres and Miguel Ángel Russo: Gamero has a more disputed final, the one he lost with Tolima, and won a Colombia Cup, the dry prize that Richard Páez also achieved in 2011.

Nacional faces Millonarios in a game valid for the final of the Colombia Cup, today, November 23, at the Atanasio Giradot stadium in Medellín.

This Millonarios de Gamero, who has a hallmark and countermark in his game, has needed to win more. At least one more League. That’s true.

The big title last June over Nacional, in the biggest final of all time in this region, was enormous, but it’s over. In our Alka-Seltzer football of effervescent semi-annual stars, the balance sheets have to be semi-annual.

That is why the ‘processes’ are very debatable, since you win and lose with relative ease.

Pep Guardiola He said last June, on the eve of winning Manchester City’s first Champions League: “The merit is to always be at the top, there, in the fight, close to the finals. So, in the end you will have to win because you are closer.”

That is why this Gamero Millonarios – I repeat, without hesitation, the best Millonarios of the last 35 years – has a lot of merit, paraphrasing Guardiola, and his continuity in office with a renewed contract for another three years is the right decision. Now, he has to earn more, and for that he must strengthen the payroll and not leave that weight to the new ‘laos’ that the team’s ‘industrial process’ demands.

