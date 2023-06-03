Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, inspirer of the film “Almost friends” has died

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the French entrepreneur and aristocrat who inspired the film, has died at the age of 72 Almost friendsone of the greatest transalpine cinematic successes of recent years.

The newspaper was the first to report the disappearance Le Figaroaccording to which the death occurred in Marrakech, Morocco.

Born in 1951, Philippe Pozzo di Borgo’s life changed radically in 1993 when, shortly after the death of his beloved wife suffering from a rare form of cancer, he had a paragliding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

The man told his story in the book Guardian devilrevealing how fundamental the entry into his life was of Abdel Yasmin Sellou, an Algerian man who had just been released from prison, who begins to act as his caregiver.

The relationship between the quadriplegic man and his caregiver is not easy at first, but then it becomes a real friendship with Abdel Yasmin Sellou who precisely becomes his “devil guardian”.

A moving story, and also full of hilarious moments, which was brought to the big screen in 2011 by directors Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, who expressed their condolences on Twitter.

“We have just learned with great sadness of the death of our friend Philippe Pozzo di Borgo. By agreeing to have his story adapted to ‘Intouchables’ (the original title of the film, ed), he changed our lives and those of many vulnerable and fragile people ”.

Nous venons d’apprendre avec une immense tristesse la disparition de notre ami Philippe Pozzo di Borgo. En acceptant que l’on adapte son histoire di lui dans Intouchables il a changé our life et la vie de nombreuses personnes vulnérables et frails. pic.twitter.com/jpawVKKyun — Toledano Nakache (@ToledanoNakache) June 2, 2023

The role of Philippe Pozzo di Borgo on the big screen had been played by François Cluzet, while that of the carer had been covered by Omar Sy, who won the Prix César for best actor for his performance.