It is the third time this season that United and City have met. At the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola’s team won the spectacular game 6-3 through hat-tricks from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland. United won 2-1 at Old Trafford through goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

The Spanish coach praised his colleague in the run-up to the FA Cup final. “I think United have had an exceptional manager for many, many years,” Guardiola said. “I look at a manager to see how his team is improving. When you see a team getting better and better, in a competition that isn’t easy, you see a really good manager. He represents our profession in the best possible way.”

Ten Hag took his second prize of the season with United. His first FA Cup final is already memorable in advance. Guardiola has already won the national championship with City and will also be in the final of the Champions League against Inter next week and is therefore aiming for the ‘treble’, which United succeeded in 1999. See also What is wrong with Mercedes and Hamilton?

