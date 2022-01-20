The head of Xbox expressed his interest in the FPS saga on social networks after the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

By Axel Garcia / Updated January 20, 2022, 23:51 100 comments

phil spencer, Xbox leader, has just released a piece of news that will surely reassure many gamers. After the purchase of Activision Blizzard, the situation between Call of Duty, one of the most popular sagas in the industry, and Sony remained uncertain. Now, we know that Spencer wants to keep the FPS on PlayStation in the future.

Sony is an important part of the industryphil spencer“I had calls this week with the leadership at Sony,” Spencer said. “I confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements after acquiring Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep call of duty on playstation“. According to his words, Sony is an important part of the industry, and Microsoft values ​​​​the relationship with this company.

It is worth mentioning that Spencer’s words only express the ‘desire’ not to remove the famous Activision Blizzard saga from Sony platforms, and therefore should not be taken as an official confirmation of what will happen later. Still, it is important to know the intentions from the leader of Xbox, especially about something of the caliber of CoD that is so relevant in the PlayStation community.

However, in the transaction agreement statement, Spencer already dropped his stance on this issue: “You can play Activision Blizzard titles on a variety of platforms, and we plan to continue supporting those communities in the future.”

The purchase of Activision Blizzard gave Microsoft numerous studies, and at the same time, iconic franchises like Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and more. Characters that have been fondly named over the years, like Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, also belong on Xbox now. PlayStation, for its part, expressed itself after the shocking news, hoping that Activision Blizzard games continue to be multiplatform. Although it is still too early to know the verdict with the rest of the sagas, at least Call of Duty was named today.

More about: Phil Spencer, Microsoft, Call of Duty and PlayStation.