Calabresi deceives, then Kumbulla, Abraham and Shomurodov: the Rome-Lecce film

Roma overcomes Lecce 3-1 in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup at the Olimpico and flies to the quarterfinals. Guests ahead with Calabresi, then the comeback with Kumbulla, Abraham and Shomurodov. Watch the best shots of the match

#Calabresi #deceives #Kumbulla #Abraham #Shomurodov #film #RomeLecce #Video #Gazzettait