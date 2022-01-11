Throughout 2021 we saw things at Activision go from bad to worse. Multiple cases of inappropriate behavior in the work environment, strikes, and petitions demanding the resignation of Bobby Kotick, CEO of this company, were some of the incidents that took place. This resulted in several companies changing their minds about their relationship with Activision. Among them is Xbox. Thus, Phil Spencer, head of this division, has revealed how his position has changed in this regard.

In a recent New York Times podcast interview, Spencer was questioned about his relationship with Activision. Let’s remember that a couple of months ago it was announced that Xbox was reconsidering some points of its connection with this company. This was what was commented on the matter:

“We have changed how we do certain things with them, and they are aware of that. The work we do with a partner like Activision is something I obviously cannot say publicly. I would do it with any of our teammates out there. If I can learn from them or help them with the journey we’ve had on Xbox, sharing what we’ve built, I’d rather do that. “

While Spencer doesn’t offer some details, it appears that issues with Activision have caused Xbox tweak some of the ways they work. Along with this, the manager has indicated that the history of his company is not “perfect” either, but no details were offered in this regard.

On related issues, the Activision Blizzard strike would have “consequences” for employees. Similarly, veterans of this company have been exposed for a series of sexist comments.

Editor’s Note:

At the end of the day, the position Xbox has taken is one of a midpoint. While it is true that they cannot end their relationship with one of the biggest companies in the business, it seems that Spencer has taken these controversies to make things better for all employees on Xbox.

Via: Phil Spencer