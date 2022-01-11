Turkish club Nadikoniaspor, whose colors were defending, mourned the late player in a tweet via “Twitter”, and the club said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our player.

I freeze Galic, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came.”

The club attached the tweet with a picture of the late player, which was modified to become black, in mourning for Galic, indicating that he will be buried after the funeral prayer in the town of Elmadag in the capital, Ankara.

Galek had died in a traffic accident on a highway in Ankara, and photographs showed the car he was traveling in crash and overturned on the side of the road.

According to news reports, Galic was alone when he lost control of his car and overturned this morning.

The Turkish player died while he was on a day off from training the team, and was heading to Ankara, where he was going to put the final touches on his wedding, which was scheduled for next February.

The late player participated in several matches for the Turkish national team, most notably participating in the European Nations Championship in 2016, but he appeared for the last time with the national team in the following year 2017, when he scored a goal in a friendly match against Moldova.

Ahmet Celik played for several clubs in the past, one of which was Galatasaray.