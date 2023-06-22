How can you make a massive and expensive game like Starfieldwhich has been in development with hundreds of developers and artists, by releasing it on a subscription service like GamePass? To explain, Phil Spencer looked back on the history of game development while speaking on Giant Bomb’s late-night show.

Spencer used Halo 2 as an example in this case.

“Let’s say we’re going to launch Halo 2Spencer said. “And we are not launching it in Nintendowe are not launching it in sony. No one ever asked me, how does the [ganancia y pérdida] of this game when you’re not selling it everywhere you can sell it?”

With that in mind, Spencer explained the basic idea.

“What you used to do on older consoles was ask yourself how many consoles are you going to sell when Halo 2 launches, how long will those players stay on the platform, how many games will they buy, and is it more profitable to keep the game exclusive to your platform,” Spencer explained. .

“When I think about GamePasswe are definitely going to make money with StarfieldLet’s knock on wood, that’s the plan. and we will grow GamePassand Xbox it will be a better platform both in pc like on console,” Spencer continued. “For us, it’s about expanding the reach of our platform, and we believe that important games like Starfield will be catalysts for the growth of GamePass on many different platforms.

Starfieldthe next game from Bethesda Studios, known for Skyrim, was the center of attention at the presentation of Xbox of Microsoft this week. It will run at 30 fps in Xbox Series X|Sand if you play in pcyou will need to install all 125 GB of the game on a drive ssd to be able to play it. Most important, however, is that Microsoft claims that Starfield will have fewer bugs than any other game Bethesda to date, even if it was released right now. But it will not be released at the moment, we will have to wait until September 6 for the release of Starfield (or a few days before if you buy one of the more expensive editions).

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: Honestly, I have always wondered how a game with Game Pass makes money, but I understand that if you have a lot of good games on the platform, there will be more subscribers. I myself am considering buying an Xbox Series X, although I will be able to play practically all the titles on PC. But what is certain is that I will be subscribing to Game Pass when the fall releases draw near.