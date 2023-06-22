The Chivas team continues to work at forced marches to face the Clausura 2023 Tournament in the best way. Now, the board of directors and coach Veljko Paunovic are analyzing what would be the possible reinforcements for the following semester.
One of the main objectives that the rojiblanco team has in its sights is the hiring of the striker Luca Martinez Dupuy, who is a member of Rosario Central. Now, there is an advantage that opens the panorama for the Mexican club and that keeps them closer to signing.
According to information from Kerry Newsit was revealed that the footballer who already participated with the Mexican team in the Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament played in France, is running out of suitors, so until now the only team interested in his services is Guadalajara,
This situation opens the possibilities for the people from Guadalajara to throw the house out of the window to be able to hire him and convince the club that owns his letter, Rosario Central, to give priority to Chivas and thus close the deal.
On the other hand, one of the footballers most polled by Chivas to reinforce himself in the upcoming tournament is the attacker Alan Pulidowho has had a discreet participation with MLS Sporting Kansas City, where it has been difficult for him to show himself due to the issue of injuries.
Undoubtedly, and if both signings materialize, the rojiblanco team would have one of the most striking forwards for the next competition, where they will of course have their star striker Alexis Vega.
#advantage #Chivas #finalize #signing #Luca #Martínez #Dupuy
