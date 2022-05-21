The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe) reported that this Saturday, May 21, Phase I of the atmospheric environmental contingency due to ozone in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico due to high levels of contamination.

In its report at 10:00 a.m. (center of the country), the CAMe pointed out that the Mexico City Atmospheric Monitoring System indicates that the weather conditions for this day will continue to cause poor dispersion of ozone and its precursors.

He explained that the high pressure system persists that will generate moderate to strong atmospheric stability, average maximum temperature of 29 to 30 degrees, wind with weak intensity and variable direction in most of the day, in addition to intense solar radiation and continues.

“These factors will lead to the stagnation of pollutants and the formation of ozone that will cause Poor to Very Poor air quality,” stressed the CAMe.

The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis reminded the population to stay informed about air quality and avoid exercising outdoors between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

He pointed out that he will be attentive to the quality of the air and the evolution of the prevailing meteorological conditions in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico and will report again on the actions to follow at 3:00 p.m.

He also suggested postponing outdoor, sporting, cultural events or massive shows, scheduled between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is recommended not to smoke, especially in closed spaces.

Restrictions on circulation in the Transport Sector

This Saturday, May 21, they must suspend their circulation from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

Vehicles for private use with verification hologram 2.

Vehicles for private use with verification hologram 1

Vehicles for private use with verification hologram “0 and 00”, yellow gumming, plate finish 5 and 6.

Vehicles for private use with foreign registration that do not have a vehicle verification hologram will be considered as hologram Two.

Restriction to the circulation of 50% of the LP gas distribution units to stationary tanks that do not have a dry disconnection valve, whose license plate termination is PAR.

Local or federal cargo vehicles stop circulating between 6:00 and 10:00 a.m., with the exception of those that are in the CDMX or EDOMEX Self-Regulation Program.

Taxis with a verification hologram “1” or “2” that must stop circulating in accordance with the provisions indicated in subparagraphs a) and b) will be restricted from circulating from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.