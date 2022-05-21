Krafton, the publisher of PUBG, has also released some information on Project Manother title currently under development at its team and in this case by the Subnautica team, Unknown Worldsyet to be shown extensively.

In the same financial conference in which new details were released on The Callisto Protocol, one of the flagship games of the Korean publisher, some details of this mysterious Project M were therefore released, which if nothing else defines itself a little at least as regards structure and genre of play.

The new Unknown Worlds title is a game turn-based strategycentered on a sci-fi world, destined to arrive on PC and mobile platforms.

The slide with information on Project M and The Callisto Protocol

Few other information is disseminated, however very vague: it is a title that follows the formula “easy to learn, difficult to master”, according to what is reported and represents a new “unique experience” created by the authors of Subnautica.

It is interesting to note that this is also foreseen, for the moment, in the second half of 2022, at least as far as early access is concerned. This is the same time window in which, at the moment, The Callisto Protocol is also expected, considered a “quadruple A” game by the publisher of PUBG.