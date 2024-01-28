Dhe life of US musician Pharrell Williams comes to the screen as a Lego film. The Danish toy manufacturer and the 50-year-old pop star recently announced this. “Who would have thought that playing with Lego bricks as a child would turn into a movie about my life,” Williams wrote on Instagram. He added: “This is proof that you can do it too.”

The US cinema release is October 11, 2024. The film was directed by Morgan Neville, whom Williams described as a legend according to the Lego announcement. It was initially not clear when the film with the English title “Piece by Piece” would be shown in Germany.

Williams is the son of a craftsman and a teacher and grew up in the US state of Virigina. He started making music at school with his future bandmate Chad Hugo. They later founded the songwriting duo The Neptunes and wrote numerous well-known hits for well-known musicians such as Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and the band Daft Punk. In 2006 he also released his own debut album In My Mind.

He also works as a film producer and fashion designer. He has been creative director for Louis Vuitton's men's line for a year.