Luis Manuel Rubiales Béjar, better known simply as Luis Rubiales, is a former soccer player and lawyer who He was president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and UEFA Vice President. The one who was the high position of the RFEF has faced this month a trial for kissing without consent to the footballer Jenni Hermoso and has been sentenced to 18 months of fine with a fee of 20 euros a day (about 10,800 euros) for the crime of sexual aggression. While preparing his defense, Rubiales has taken refuge in the city of La Alhambra, where he has a floor.

Where Luis Rubiales lives

Distanced from the media focus after the different actions he is accused of, the former president of the RFEF found in Granada the place to live and prepare your defense. The size of this Andalusian municipality, which has approximately 232,000 inhabitants, has allowed him Catholic Monarchswhere a new life would have begun after his resignation.

Apart from this allows the former soccer player Live near the country house with which he has the outskirts of Granadait also makes him enjoy one of the best areas of the center of Granada, since they are in it some of the most relevant points of interest in the city. Within the Centro District, there are monuments as emblematic as the Cathedral, the Royal Chapel, the Alcaicería, El Zacatín, the City Council, the Plaza de Bib-Rambla or the Plaza de las Pasiegas. In addition, the street of Los Reyes Católicos is one of the most important commercial areas of the municipality.





Another of the most remarkable aspects of the Rubiales neighborhood is its high price, since It is the most expensive third in Granadaafter Ronda-Arabial and Figares-San Antón. According to him Last report published by Idealista with the data obtained until last December, The land value of the center district is 2,525 euros per square meter, above the city average (2,294 euros/m2).