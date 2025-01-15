He ceasefire agreement in Gaza is already a reality and the first to confirm it has been the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, who has attributed the merit of the truce reached this Wednesday in the Palestinian enclave. Following the Republican’s statements, the outgoing president, Joe Biden, was asked during a press conference about Trump’s role in achieving the agreement. “Is this a joke?” Biden responded after showing a small smile.

“This is the exact framework of the agreement I proposed in May”said Biden, who was in the company of the Vice President, Kamala Harris, and the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken. Likewise, he highlighted that it was the United States’ support for Israel that has helped weaken Hamas and its sponsors and create the necessary conditions to reach the agreement.

“I knew this deal would have to be implemented by the next team, so I told my team to coordinate closely with the incoming team to make sure we all spoke with the same voicebecause that’s what American presidents do,” the Democrat concluded.

Before Biden appeared to confirm the agreement and explain what the three phases of it will consist of, Trump was quick to share the information first in a message posted on his Truth Social social media account. Plus, he took credit. “We’ve accomplished a lot without even being in the White House yet.. “Imagine all the wonderful things that will happen when I return,” he said.

Likewise, the Republican assured that “this epic ceasefire agreement” occurred thanks to his electoral victory and that this victory demonstrated to the world that his future Administration “will seek peace and negotiate agreements to guarantee the security of all Americans.” He also indicated that once he reaches the Oval Office he will work “closely” with Israel to “guarantee that Gaza will never become a haven for terrorists again“.