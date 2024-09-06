Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/09/2024 – 21:13

On Thursday, the 5th, the Attorney General of the Republic Paulo Gonet requested an opinion from experts from the Federal Police (PF) on the justification given by X (formerly Twitter) for the live broadcasts made by profiles suspended from the platform by court order. The objective is to verify whether the technical explanations presented by the social network are plausible.

The request was sent to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), so that he can evaluate it and, if he agrees, notify the PF.

“The Attorney General of the Republic comes, in the presence of Your Excellency, in response to the decision issued on 7/18/2024, to request that the case files be sent to the police authority, so that the competent expert sector can examine the clarifications provided by platform X and assess their plausibility,” wrote Gonet.

In April, the Federal Police (PF) identified at least six active profiles in Brazil that, despite judicial blocks, managed to engage in live broadcasts and interact with other users.

The profiles that, according to the PF, would have been favored by the platform belong to bloggers Allan dos Santos, Oswaldo Eustáquio and Paulo Renato de Oliveira Figueiredo Filho, Senator Marcos do Val, commentator Rodrigo Constantino and the Terça Livre channel.

In a letter sent to the Supreme Federal Court, the company’s former representatives in Brazil claimed that there was a “technical-operational failure” in accessing the app. According to X’s lawyers, “measures” to correct the problem have already been requested. X says that the cases were “absolutely exceptional.”

The platform claims that there was a “maneuver” by users who were not blocked and invited suspended profiles to participate in real-time conversations through the Spaces functionality.

The company attributed the breaches to a strategy by the blocked users themselves who, according to X, “persistently attempt to circumvent restrictive measures” by creating new accounts and exploiting “systemic vulnerabilities”.

The imbroglio involving live broadcasts occurred before X was banned in Brazil. The platform was suspended by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes because it refused to appoint new representatives to respond to legal demands. In addition, the social network has accumulated a liability of more than R$18 million in fines for failing to comply with Brazilian court decisions.