Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/05/2024 – 21:14

The InfoGripe Bulletin released today (5) by Fiocruz shows an increase in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in the country. Among children and adolescents up to 14 years old, the main cause is rhinovirus. In other age groups, Covid-19 predominates. On the other hand, cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and influenza A continue to decline in most of the country. The study refers to the Epidemiological Week from August 25 to 31.

According to Fiocruz, the states that are currently most notable for the increase in COVID-19 are Goiás and São Paulo. The greatest concern is with the latter, due to the large movement of people passing through the state and then moving on to other regions. Researchers warn that the state could drive the spread and growth of the disease throughout the country.

Tatiana Portella, a researcher at Fiocruz’s Scientific Computing Program and the InfoGripe Bulletin, reinforces the importance of up-to-date vaccination against Covid-19 for all people in risk groups. And taking care not to transmit the virus.

“If symptoms appear, it is recommended that everyone stays at home, including children and adolescents. With the rise in rhinovirus rates in this age group, if they show any symptoms of flu-like illness, the recommendation is to stay home and not go to school. If it is not possible to isolate, it is important to leave the house wearing a good mask, and of course, if symptoms appear or worsen, seek medical attention,” says the researcher.

Regarding cases of SARS caused by rhinovirus, the increase is concentrated mainly in states in the Northeast, Center-South and North regions. RSV and rhinovirus remain the main causes of hospitalizations and deaths in children up to two years of age. In the last four epidemiological weeks, the prevalence among positive cases was 28.4% for Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19); 12.4% for influenza A; 2.6% for influenza B; and 11.3% for RSV.

When considering the epidemiological year 2024, 123,082 cases of SARS were reported, of which 59,410 (48.3%) had a positive laboratory result for some respiratory virus; 49,377 (40.1%) were negative; and at least 7,692 (6.2%) were awaiting laboratory results. Among the positive cases, 18.7% were influenza A; 0.6%, influenza B; 41.6%, RSV; and 18%, Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19).

During the year, 7,370 deaths were recorded, of which 3,844 (52.2%) had a positive laboratory result for some respiratory virus, 2,909 (39.5%) were negative, and at least 152 (2.1%) were awaiting laboratory results. Among the positives in the current year, 30.2% were influenza A; 0.8%, influenza B; 10.3%, RSV; and 50.8%, Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19).

States and capitals

The InfoGripe Bulletin shows that 17 states are showing signs of growth in SARS in the long-term trend: Alagoas, Amapá, Amazonas, Ceará, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Paraná, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Sergipe.

Among the capitals, 11 show an increase in cases of SARS: Aracaju (SE), Belo Horizonte (BH), Brasília (DF), Cuiabá (MT), João Pessoa (PB), Manaus (AM), Recife (PE), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Paulo (SP), Teresina (PI) and Vitória (ES).