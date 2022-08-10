Gonet Branco requested that channels delete the video of the meeting and that the president be fined for early advertising

The deputy electoral attorney general, Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco, sent a representation to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) due to statements about the electronic voting system during a meeting with ambassadors held on 18 July.

Gonet asked which channels, including the digital newspaper Power 360, have to delete the video from the meeting. He also called for Bolsonaro to be fined for early advertising. The amount can range from R$5,000 to R$25,0000. Here’s the intact of the representation (232 KB).

At the meeting with the ambassadors, held at Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro questioned the security of electronic voting machines. He said, for example, that votes that should have gone to him in 2018 were counted in favor of the PT.

“The affirmation of the existence of cases of ballot boxes that would insert the candidate’s number in the absence of the voter has never been documented. The defendant said he would have videos that would prove it, but he never presented them to the Electoral Court”said Gonet White.

According to him, Bolsonaro’s statements constitute early propaganda because the president suggested that results other than his victory would supposedly indicate the occurrence of fraud in the elections.

“The attempt to instill fear in the voter about the effective respect of the his will, attributing, directly or subliminally, machinations or negligence to those who manage the elections, does not find a proper basis demonstrated, disregards arguments and solid evidence to the contrary.”continued.

On August 5, Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), sent the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) a request for an investigation against Bolsonaro, also for the statements made to ambassadors. The decision was made in a crime news report presented by politicians on July 18.

In the document, congressmen say that Bolsonaro committed a crime against the democratic rule of law for constantly doing “unfounded attacks” to the electoral system. According to the crime news, the president’s statements represent “serious threat” Brazilian democracy, since “affront” popular sovereignty depending on the outcome of the October elections, in case he is not elected.