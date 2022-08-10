There is less and less to go before the World Cup in Qatar begins and the match between Brazil and Argentina is still pending. Although the meeting is scheduled for September 22, there has already been an official request from both confederations not to play it.
From AFA they had already advanced a few months ago with the request and today came the claim of the brazilian confederation. Coach Tité wants nothing to do with playing this game and they released a statement asking for the cancellation.
“We are going to look for FIFA at this time so that the match is not played. I will spare no effort to assist the coaching staff. Our priority is to win the sixth championship in Qatar. We are going to invest so that the match does not take place,” explained Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF.
“The match could be detrimental to the preparation of the team for the World Cup and bring risks of injury, suspension and boycott of the Argentines to the match, in addition to making it impossible to play a second match in September in South America,” he added in the statement.
Argentina and Brazil do not want anything to do with playing this game and now FIFA has the ball. Will sanity prevail and will he be suspended?
