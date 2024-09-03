Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2024 – 20:19

The Federal Police (PF) reported on Tuesday, the 3rd, that it will investigate the origin of the hacker attack that left the corporation’s systems offline. The PF states that the service portal experienced “instability” and guarantees that the internal systems were not compromised.

“The Federal Police are investigating a cyber attack that caused instability in services provided by the institution this Tuesday. Access to services has already been reestablished and no compromise to the institution’s systems or access to data was detected,” the PF said in a statement.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) also registered cyber attacks in recent days, amid the imbroglio involving the suspension of X.

In a statement, the STF reported that last Thursday, the 29th, one day before Alexandre de Moraes ordered the blocking of X in Brazil, the court’s systems were overloaded with thousands of simultaneous accesses and were unavailable for about 10 minutes. At that point, the social network was already under threat of suspension.

“On August 29, STF systems were the target of a DDoS (denial of service attack), that is, thousands of simultaneous accesses with the intention of unbalancing the network and making services unfeasible. The systems were inoperative for less than 10 minutes. The court’s technical team acted quickly, taking the services offline and implementing new layers of security, so that all accesses were normalized and there was no operational damage to the court,” the court reported.

Anatel confirmed that, after beginning to comply with the decision on X, it detected an increase in attempts to take down its systems. According to the agency, the offensive was expected and the “instabilities” were “momentary”.

“Anatel clarifies that, as a highly relevant public organization, it is a frequent target of cyberattacks, especially in circumstances involving sensitive issues. After the STF’s decision to block “X”, the Agency observed an expected increase in these attacks, which caused momentary instability in its systems and networks,” the agency said in a statement.

The website of the law firm Barci de Moraes, owned by the family of the STF minister, also experienced instability.