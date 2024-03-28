The Federal Police (PF) carried out, on the morning of this Thursday, 28, a search and seizure warrant against a suspect of impersonating the Minister of Justice and Public Security Ricardo Lewandowski on social media. PF investigators searched an address in Osasco, Greater São Paulo, to investigate the creation of a false profile in the name of the retired minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). According to the corporation, the objective of the operation, called Inverído, is to clarify “what the objective of the person being investigated was with the creation of a false profile, as well as to verify whether other public authorities were victims of this crime”.



