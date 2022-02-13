Peugeot’s commercial vehicle range expands with one new engine proposal. The company of the Lion has announced the opening of orders for the engine BlueHDi 130 diesel combined with the EAT8 automatic transmission on the Rifter Mix and Partner models, both designed for work professionals: the first is the result of the direct derivation of the car version but with truck approval, while the second has origins as a pure commercial vehicle used for transporting goods.

As for the new engine offer, the new Peugeot Rifter Mix BlueHDi 130 EAT8 can be requested under construction Allure at a list price starting from 23,418 euros, while the new Peugeot Partner BlueHDi 130 EAT8 can be ordered in Standard Premium version starting from 21,850 euros or in Long Premium version from 22,650 euros, in both cases with a capacity of 1 ton. Thanks to the introduction of this new engine-gearbox combination, there are four versions in the list of Rifter Mix, whose range also includes the BlueHDi 130 and BlueHDi 100 solutions both with manual gearbox, while the different combinations available for Partners reach 21. , which also includes a PureTech 110 petrol engine in its line-up as well as a 100% electric one. “Much appreciated on many models of the House of the Lion, the 8-speed automatic gearbox is the ideal companion for everyday work, making the use of vehicles such as Rifter Mix and Partner, both capable of offering great versatility, even more pleasant and comfortable. for professional use “, announces Peugeot.