The Department of Housing and Communal Services of Moscow will check the validity of heating charges issued by private management companies in the Koptevo district. It is said on February 13 on the site Moscow government.

The report notes that recently in the media and social networks there have been complaints from residents of the Koptevo district, located in the north of the capital, about increased heating charges issued by private management companies.

“These documents establish the principle of payment for current heat consumption in a particular month in the amount of 1/12 of last year’s volume. At the end of the year, the cost is adjusted to the actual volume of thermal energy supplied to the residential building,” the website says.

On the fact of the bills issued to the residents of Koptev, the housing and communal services department will check the validity of the charges.

Earlier, on February 8, Sergey Sergeev, head of the practice in the field of housing and communal services, ecology and nature management of the MKA Arbat, told how to avoid overpayment for housing and communal services. He recalled that the main utilities include water, electricity, heating, maintenance and repair of housing. However, sometimes payments include services that are not mandatory. As an example, Sergeev cited the payment for the concierge, cameras and the maintenance of the land around the house.

According to the lawyer, if a fee is required for services outside the list, then the management company should be asked about the grounds for charging a fee. After that, the citizen must be provided with the decision of the meeting where it was approved.

It is also worth contacting the management company in case of excessive payment for services and in case the service is performed poorly.