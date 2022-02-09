Technology is the watchword that Peugeot has also decided to use for the new logo that equips the new 308. Embedded in the car’s front grille, the Lion emblem is the result of the convergence between the latest technologies and the inspiration of brand designer. Few people know that, in addition to having a role in characterizing the brand, hides the radar which provides information to the processors of its set of driving aids: all thanks to the presence in its rear part of a thin layer of indiuma rare superconducting metal that does not interfere with radar waves and boasts a chrome-plated appearance and high corrosion resistance.

The exclusivity of this new hi-tech emblem is presented on the new 308 in two declinations: one is found on the Active Pack versions, while the other more innovative is specific to the versions equipped with the driving aid radar. Aesthetically, the two emblems do not differ from each other, while from a technical point of view there are some differences, since in the second case, to allow the driving aids to function perfectly, the waves emitted by the radar must not be disturbed. That is why Peugeot’s designers, in developing this second type of emblem, had to take into account two not indifferent factors: the surface thickness must be constant, and the components must not contain metal particles.

Peugeot itself revealed all the steps leading to the final creation of the new shield. First we deal with the production of a smooth front panel of constant thickness in injected polycarbonate, followed by that of a rear panel in indium. Then it’s up to the laser scraping operation: to make the lion of the new Peugeot logo appear, the surface of the indium is laser scraped to reveal the lion through the polycarbonate. The protagonist is also the black paint, which is applied on the back of the emblem and forms the background of the logo. The next step is to apply a protective paint on the front surface of the emblem, to protect the logo from external elements. The last operation is that of fixing: the emblem is in fact glued on a technical fixing element, everything is fixed and screwed onto the grille. This manufacturing process is one absolute novelty for the brand of the Lion.