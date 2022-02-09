His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended today the 50th graduation ceremony at Al Wasl Square at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The graduation ceremony bears the slogan “the fiftieth graduation ceremony”, coinciding with the UAE’s celebration of the golden jubilee of the establishment of the union, and will include the graduation of 702 male and female candidates, including 425 from the Police College in Abu Dhabi, including 245 male candidates, 167 male and female male students, 13 female university students, and 248 male candidates from Dubai Police Academy, including 185 male and 63 female candidates, as well as 29 graduates and candidates from the Police Sciences Academy in Sharjah.

The ceremony is distinguished by being the first unified graduation that includes three police colleges and academies, as well as being the first police graduation ceremony to be held outside the academic campus.



