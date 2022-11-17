With a new identity, more habitability and more efficient engines, the

Peugeot 308 It is available in its 5-door and SW family variants from 26,300 euros.

They’re available

two plug-in hybrid versions, with 180 and 225 CV. These engines allow you to travel up to 60 kilometers in zero emission mode, and can be recharged in just an hour and a half through the WallBox -up to seven hours in a conventional plug. It is also marketed with gasoline engines of 110 and 130 CV, and diesel of 130 CV.

Aesthetically, the first thing that attracts attention is the personality of the front, where it displays the brand’s new shield -the first to wear it- on a grill created on purpose

to highlight itas well as the headlights with LED technology that extend into the fang-shaped daytime running lights, identifiable at a glance both day and night.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR THIS CAR

Peugeot’s DNA is also reinforced at the rear, where LED technology taillights display the three claws.

Already from the entry level of the range, it incorporates innovations such as the rear obstacle detector,

hands free starting or the Peugeot i-Cockpit driving position with a 16-inch touch screen, in addition to details such as the compact leather steering wheel with Béton gray stitching and the chrome Lion.

Peugeot 308

Engines: gasoline, diesel and plug-in hybrid from 110 to 224 HP. Consumption: from 1 l/100 km. Length/width/height (in meters):4.36/1.85/1.44. Trunk: from 361 to 1,323 liters. Price: from €26,300

In the safety section, it has a sign recognition system, Lane Position Assistant, Active Safety Brake,

Driver Attention Alert and Regulator and Speed ​​Limiter. When accessing its interior, the digital instrumentation that integrates a 10-inch three-dimensional screen stands out, located at eye level for greater comfort and with very easy-to-use shortcuts. Although for convenience, its useful voice recognition.

Peugeot 308 /



FAQ



As for the attendees and

driving aidsthe car integrates the semi-autonomous driving system with the Drive Assist 2.0 pack that debuts the semi-automatic lane change, the advance warning of speed and the adaptation of speed in curves, to which must be added the adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go function and lane keeping assistance.