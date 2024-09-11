Peugeot has officially opened orders for the plug-in hybrid version 195 e-DCS7 of its 3008. An engine that completes a rich and already largely electrified range of the Lion’s Fastback SUV: in fact, it fits between the 136 HP Hybrid and the fully electric 210 HP version. An offer that confirms the decarbonisation ambitions of the Peugeot range, even if it is a process gradual who sees the hybrid as a winning solution.

The new Peugeot 3008 PHEV

The heart of this version of the Peugeot 3008 is its plug-in hybrid powertrainwhich combines a 92 kW (125 hp) electric motor with a 150 hp (110 kW) 1.6-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged combustion engine, for a combined power output of 195 hp (143 kW). The transmission is a 7-speed dual clutch automatic and is produced at the Metz plant in France. The 21 kWh battery It allows you to reach a 100% electric driving range of 87 km, and can be recharged in just 2 hours and 55 minutes with the 7.4 kW charger or in 9 hours and 5 minutes using a domestic socket.

Prices and range

The setting Allure of Peugeot 3008 PHEV starts from 44,950 euros and among the main standard features it can count on keyless access and starting, HD rear camera, rear parking sensors, LED headlights and rear lights, 19″ alloy wheels, PEUGEOT i-Cockpit with two 10″ digital panels and PEUGEOT i-Connect connected infotainment system.

Let’s go to orders

The version GTThat it costs 5,000 euros more, adds two-tone paint with black roof, Alcantara upholstery, 20″ alloy wheels, Pixel LED headlights, front parking sensors, powered tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, customisable ambient lighting, PEUGEOT Panoramic i-Cockpit with 21″ curved screen, customisable i-Toggles and PEUGEOT i-Connect Advanced connected infotainment system.