FromSoftware has released a new patch for Elden Ring, version 1.14, which adjusts the final boss of Shadow of the Erdtree to make it easier.

It’s been three months since the DLC was released and many players have struggled to beat its final boss – it’s an incredibly tricky challenge in an already difficult game.

Now, changes have been made to ensure more players can finish Shadow of the Erdtree. Notably, the start of battle has been changed to give players a chance to settle into the fight – indeed, many of the DLC’s bosses immediately attack the player upon entering an arena.



Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

In addition, some attack moves of the boss have been adjusted, with damage dealt decreased, stamina damage decreased, reduced attack range of some non-weapon attacks, and improved visibility of some attack effects.

That last one is important, as this particular boss has plenty of flashy gold effects that can make it hard to clearly see certain attacks.

Other adjustments in this patch include balance changes for PvP play, as well as general changes to some equipment, improvements to some weapon arts, and tweaks to various spells.

Bug fixes have also been implemented, and the patch notes include suggestions to improve unstable performance. You can read the full patch notes here.

This patch follows previous updates that amended the balance of Shadow Realm Blessings.

What’s not included in these patch notes is any mention of translation staff who were removed from the credits after the release of Shadow of the Erdtree.

The previous update, released at the end of July, acknowledged the missing staff and stated the issue would be corrected in the next update. It’s unclear if this has now been amended.