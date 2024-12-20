This is the full statement issued by Pagés and Funtausa, companies owned by Ramón Valencia and Matilla, respectively:

«Due to the latest events that occurred in the public tender for the lease of the Santander bullring in order to organize the Santiago Fair of 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028, which have led to a temporary suspension of the tender procedure, and in view of the statements made in the media recently, we find it necessary to state the following:

First: The UTE Sevilla Pagés, SL- FUNTAUSA, SA has submitted to a public tender for the lease of the Santander bullring in good faith and with the hope of being able to participate in a bullring of the Santander category.

Second: We have learned of the award to the company Lances de Futuro, SL through the media and through current news on the City Council’s website and not through official notification.









Third: During the opening of envelopes in public exhibition of the tender we detected an irregularity in a document that makes up the offer presented by Lances de Futuro, SL, expressing it to the Secretary of the Council and requesting access to the aforementioned document.

Fourth: Once the document was received by the Secretary, we have observed, through comparison of numerous documentation, that the signature does not correspond either to that of the representative of the company Agrícola Ganadera Sanse 2000, SL, involved in the document, or to the from the representative of the bidding company Lances de Futuro, SL, who has reiterated that he had authorization to sign by proxy (pp) after supposedly obtaining the agreement via WhatsApp. However, the representative of Lances de Futuro, SL does not use his signature. What makes no sense is to record “a scribble” if it is really so clear that you had authorization to sign on behalf of the third party.

It is for all of the above that we will proceed to take the appropriate legal measures in our defense so that responsibilities are resolved at all levels. “We deeply regret seeing ourselves immersed in this unpleasant situation that benefits no one, but we consider that we have every right to defend ourselves against an alleged illegality in a public tender and against the attacks that are being launched against the UTE and its representatives.”