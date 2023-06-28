We will not see the name AlphaTauri again next year (like Nyck de Vries probably).

Being a fan of a specific Formula 1 team is sometimes a bit more difficult than being a fan of a football team. A Formula 1 team can sometimes change its name or even disappear completely. And then you sit there with all your merchandise.

For example, all AlphaTauri merchandise can soon go into the trash, because that name will disappear. This is what none other than Helmut Marko says in an interview with the Austrian Small Zeitung. The old boss reveals that next year we can count on new sponsors and a new name for the team.

Incidentally, more must change than just the name, because AlphaTauri is currently in pretty bad shape. They are at the bottom of the championship with two points. Something will also change: the team will get a new team boss next year. Laurent Mekies from Ferrari will take on this task.

In terms of drivers, there will also be some changes, we guess. Nyck de Vries can be happy if he can finish the season, but it is likely that he will be able to look for a position elsewhere next year. Liam Lawson or Daniel Ricciardo are ready to take over his seat.

Furthermore, AlphaTauri will look more closely at Red Bull next year. The difference between the two teams could not be greater now: Red Bull easily wins the championship, while AlphaTauri is the laughing stock of the field this year. That is why next year they will stay as close as possible to Red Bull in terms of design.

What will AlphaTauri’s new name be? That is not known yet. In any case, it is not the first name change, because the team from Faenza was previously called Toro Rosso, of course. And that was the former Minardi again. It would be nice if the team got a real Italian name again, because despite everything it is still an Italian team.

