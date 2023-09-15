The Government is considering the introduction of a 150 euro petrol bonus to help people to low income to cope with the increase in fuel priceswhich have surpassed the 2 euros per litre. This fuel bonus could alleviate the growing inconveniences financial problems caused by the current situation, especially for those who need it most.

Petrol bonus

With petrol above the 2 euro threshold, the hypothesis that a new one will be introduced is becoming increasingly widespread petrol bonus Of 150 euros for families with a ISEE up to 25,000 euros, but this time it would be a state contribution paid directly through electronic paper.

The petrol bonus of 150 euros could be requested by families with an ISEE of up to 25,000 euros

The delivery mechanism could follow that of the Shopping Card Dedicated to You or through similar instruments held by the beneficiaries, rather than being a tax-free advance on payroll from employersas was done in the past with the Draghi government and then modified in 2023 by the Meloni government.

Fuel bonus 2023 how it works

The fuel bonus, as mentioned, will probably be reserved for the weakest groups, with an ISEE of up to 25,000 euros, which would allow the use of the social card to buy fuel (diesel, petrol, LPG, methane), carry out electric recharges and could be disbursed in two quarterly tranches, including one in December.

Fuel bonus, a social card could be used to purchase fuel

The management of the bonus would be entrusted to bodies such as theINPSi Common And Italian post for card distribution. The fuel bonus could be established by the Government through an urgent law decree. The estimated cost for this new petrol card is expected to be approx 2 billion euroswhich could be covered by theextra VAT revenue thanks to the positive economic results of the previous months.

Read also,

👉 National average fuel price

👉 How to save on fuel

👉 Fuel prices on Google Maps

👉 Fuel excise duties, real price of petrol and diesel

👉 Petrol and diesel for 1 euro, discounted price

👉 How to refuel at the self-service yourself?

👉 How to pay for fuel at the self-service station

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK