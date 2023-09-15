The Mossos and the Civil Guard dismantle a network in Albania accused of defrauding 17,000 people.

The police have arrested in Dubai one of the alleged international ringleaders of the macro scam of fake brokers, with tentacles throughout Europe and some 17,000 potential victims in Spain. The arrested person is Amant Josifi, who was detained on September 6 and whom the Mossos and the Civil Guard defined as a “high value” target. Josifi is the owner of several of the call centers registered a year ago in Albania, from which the police suspect that the victims of the network in the peninsula were called to offer false investments. The court issued an international arrest warrant against him for the crimes of criminal organization and fraud, among others. Josifi is free, as confirmed by his lawyer, who assures that he has resided in the country for three years. The police failed to arrest him in Albania in the international macro-operation they carried out in November last year, with several countries involved.

Josifi is a well-known businessman in Albania, with strong political ties. His arrest has caused an earthquake in the European country, where he served as an advisor to the Ministry of Defense between 2018 and 2020. One of his lawyers in Spain alleged to this newspaper that Josifi is just a businessman, who had rented the call centers and that he did not know what type of activities were carried out there. Despite this, Josifi did not appear before the authorities who were looking for him. His lawyer requested that he appear in the case, and be able to testify by videoconference. The arrest, according to judicial sources, was carried out through Interpol. Josifi is free, without any precautionary measure, waiting for the La Seu court to present the extradition request.

The Mossos d’Esquadra and the Civil Guard are investigating, from a small court in La Seu d’Urgell, in Lleida, an international macro scam for more than four years, immersed in a gibberish of websites, domains, platforms and names behind scams thousands of people with offers of investments in foreign exchange markets, cryptocurrencies, raw materials and other financial products. As a result of this work, the Catalan police developed a search engine with 470 supposedly fraudulent websites. From the initial complaint of an elderly woman who was defrauded of 800,000 euros, an international team was established, with the involvement of other countries, such as Germany, Italy, Georgia and Albania. The police maintain that the network has earned some 2.4 billion euros with “hundreds of thousands” of victims around the world.

The investigation of the case has uncovered the operation of hot centers, open 24 hours a day, with dozens of people pretending to be fake brokers and dedicated to ruthlessly scamming citizens around the world. The victims believed they were investing in financial products with high profitability and cryptocurrencies, but in reality the money went directly into the pockets of the criminal organization, according to the investigation. The police maintain that one of the brands under which they acted is EverFX, which sponsored the Sevilla Fútbol Club. “One of the top managers of the EverFx platform” during the investigation, Pablo AM, 33, was arrested by the Mossos in December of last year, when the plane in which he was traveling from Romania landed at the El Prat airport. of Llobregat.

The investigation left out the false ones brokers, given the difficulty of combining the different legislations of each country. The police have focused all their efforts on beheading those who they consider to be ultimately responsible for the criminal network. In the case of Josifi, they put him in charge of the branch dedicated to defrauding Spanish citizens, with the epicenter in Albania. The police simultaneously intervened in call centers spread across several countries, including Georgia, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter