(Reuters) – Petrobras said on Monday it will reduce the average price of A gasoline at refineries by 4.85% starting Tuesday.

The value of a liter of fuel to distributors will go from 3.71 reais to 3.53 reais.

This is the third reduction in gasoline prices in less than a month. The other two were on the 20th and 29th of July.

(By Rafaella Barros)