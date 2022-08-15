OfNail Akkoyun shut down

The situation around the occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant continues to deteriorate. Meanwhile, Russian troops are advancing in the Donbass: the news ticker on Monday, August 15.

+++ 5.15 p.m.: One person was killed in Russian missile attacks on the Kharkiv region. This was confirmed by Oleh Syniehubov, governor of the oblast, according to a report by the news portal Kyiv Independent. The armed forces had shelled a residential area. There were also numerous injuries.

+++ 4.30 p.m.: Relatives of Russian soldiers are said to be leaving the city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine. The news portal reports Nexta referring to the city’s mayor Ivan Fedorov. However, Fedorov did not provide any evidence for his claim. The reason for the departure is unclear. However, the city has been under Russian control for months.

News about the Ukraine war: Federal government concerned about Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

+++ 3.45 p.m.: The federal government has again expressed concern about attacks on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. These attacks testified to a “new quality in this war,” said Deputy Government Spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann on Monday in Berlin. According to the local mayor, the situation around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly dangerous. The risk of a nuclear catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant “is growing every day,” the mayor of Enerhodar, where the nuclear power plant is located, told the news agency on Sunday AFP said. The Russian army is shelling “the infrastructure that ensures the safe operation of the power plant,” added Dmytro Orlov.

The Russian army has occupied the nuclear power plant in south-eastern Ukraine since March, and it has come under repeated fire in recent days. Kyiv and Moscow blame each other for the attacks. The rocket fire raises fears of a nuclear catastrophe. Hoffmann pointed out that the foreign ministers of the G7 states had already declared their support for the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to secure the nuclear power plant last Wednesday. The G7 had also asked Russian troops to leave the nuclear power plant. However, she “is not aware of anything at the moment” about reactions from Moscow to this appeal, said the government spokeswoman.

+++ 3 p.m.: According to the Russian military, 100 “foreign mercenaries” have been killed in the Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours. In addition, 50 others were injured, said Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. This does not correspond to the statements made by the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synyehubov: he spoke of Russian rocket attacks on civilian buildings and industrial sites. He gave no information about possible victims. None of the above information is independently verifiable.

Russian missiles fired at Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region can be seen at dawn. © Vadim Belikov / AP / dpa

+++ 2 p.m.: The Chnihiv region will probably be shelled intensively at noon. According to a report by the news portal, Russian troops are to Kyiv Independent be responsible for it. The governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Khaus, reported that Russian forces shelled settlements near Novhorod-Siverskiy.

+++ 1 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed several regional heads of the security service. The security service is part of the secret service SBU. The three oblasts of Kyiv, Ternopil, Lviv and the capital Kyiv were affected by the layoffs, according to the news portal Kyiv Independent reported. Zelenskyi signed a decree for this. The head of the SBU in Lviv Oblast was later appointed head of the agency in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

+++ 12.00 p.m.: Fighting between the two armies continues in the Donetsk region. Russian forces attacked other Ukrainian military positions in the morning. The Ukrainian general staff announced that Russian advances around the towns of Bakhmut and Soledar had been fended off. North of the city of Donetsk, Russian attacks on the villages of Pisky and Pervomaiske failed. The Russian troops also fired artillery at positions of the Ukrainian army along the front, according to a report by the Ukrainian General Staff. In addition, the Russian Air Force had flown a good half a dozen airstrikes. The above information cannot be independently verified.

News about the Ukraine war: Explosive situation around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

+++ 11.15 a.m.: Fighting has been going on in the Zaporizhia region for weeks. In particular, the location of the nuclear power plant there makes the situation explosive. Recently, a nuclear catastrophe was feared. Now there is apparently movement in the negotiations. Russian occupiers are said to have proposed a “ceasefire” in the contested area. “The leadership of the United Nations and the chief diplomat of the EU should not be talking about demilitarization, but about introducing a ceasefire,” Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the Russian occupation authorities, told the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti. For days, the warring parties have been accusing each other of who is responsible for the attacks on the nuclear power plant.

+++ 10.30 a.m.: Russia’s armed forces apparently increased the shelling in large parts of Ukraine on Monday night. The news portal Kyiv Independent reported in the morning, referring to local reports, that there were attacks in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions. In Mykolaiv there were attacks on a school and a hotel. None of the above information can be independently verified.

+++ 09.45 a.m.: The Russian government’s plans for a referendum in the Donetsk region are well advanced. As the British Ministry of Defense announced in a situation report on the Ukraine war, however, the time for a vote is still unclear. Meanwhile, Donetsk Oblast is not completely under Russian control. The Kremlin sees this as a setback for the “maximalist goals in Ukraine”, according to the ministry. The information from London is based on an assessment by the British secret service and cannot be independently verified.

+++ 08.45 a.m.: In the city of Melitopol (Zaporizhia Oblast, southern Ukraine), Russian troops are apparently conducting search operations. The goal is to find soldiers who will cooperate with the Ukrainian armed forces, the news portal reported Nexta referring to the Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov. His statements cannot be independently verified.

News about the Ukraine war: Attack on factory at night

+++ 08.00 a.m.: According to the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, there was a rocket attack on a factory on Monday night. He reported this on Telegram. So far it is unclear whether and how many injured and dead there are. The news portal Kyiv Independent reported that Russian troops are said to be responsible for the rocket attacks on the factory. This cannot be verified independently.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian troops are advancing in the Donbass

+++ 7.30 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Russian army has gained ground near the small town of Bakhmut in the Donbass, which has been under attack for days. The Kiev situation report spoke of a “partial success” for Russia. Attacks were repelled in other places, such as at Pisky outside of Donetsk. With strong positions near Pisky, the Ukrainian army has prevented pro-Russian Donetsk separatists from repairing the city’s devastated airfield and putting it to military use since 2014.

Almost all locations along the eastern front line were under Russian fire. According to Western military observers, the attack in Donbass is progressing more slowly than it was a few weeks ago.

News about the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj threatens Russian troops in the battle for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

First report from Monday, August 15, 6 a.m.: Kyiv – Ukrainian partisans severely damaged a railway bridge near the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, Ivan Fyodorov, mayor of Melitopol, reports on Telegram. “With the exception of a station in the east-west direction,” no more Russian trains to Melitopol would get through on the Crimean side, Fyodorov wrote.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy threatened to target Russian troops firing at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant or at Ukrainian forces from there. This reports The Moscow Times. Meanwhile 42 countries have Russia called on him to withdraw his troops from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant so that the Ukrainian authorities can resume work and the UN nuclear regulatory agency can carry out a review process. Kyiv and Moscow have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the area around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. (nak/tu with dpa/AFP)

