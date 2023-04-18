The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, presented this Monday (17th) investments in the order of US$ 5.2 billion in the implementation of new projects for the exploration and flow of gas. The announcement was made during the Brazilian Gas Seminar for the Reindustrialization of Brazil, at the headquarters of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp).

In a note, the company said that the 2023-27 Strategic Plan provides for the development of new fields and new infrastructure, such as projects in partnership with Sergipe Águas Profundas (SEAP), with a capacity of 18 million m³/day, and BM-C -33, in the Campos Basin, with a capacity of 16 million m³/day; in addition to the Rota 3 Integrated Project, scheduled for 2024 and with a capacity of up to 21 million m³/day. According to Petrobras, these new infrastructures will add a capacity of up to 55 million m³/day to the national gas supply.

Prates explained how gas is reinjected into the reservoirs, which is part of the decarbonization process and increased oil production. The pre-salt gas contains a large amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) that needs to be reinjected back into the production fields with part of the natural gas. Due to the pressure conditions of the reservoirs, this process provides greater oil production.

“This CO2 capture represents the largest operation of its kind in the world. We will maintain the best sustainability practices for reducing emissions and decarbonizing processes. Our duty is to produce oil and gas efficiently and with maximum decarbonization”, evaluated the president of the state-owned company.

The executive manager of Petrobras Reservoirs, Tiago da Rosa Homem, said that it is essential to create an increasingly competitive environment for natural gas and oil production. “With the development of new reserves and completion of Route 3, Petrobras will provide a large increase in gas supply from 2025 onwards. However, it is not easy to find economically viable oil, which is why it is essential to use the best resources and techniques to extract the most and optimize the country’s energy resources”.