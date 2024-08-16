The world cycling champion Peter Sagan On Thursday, he received the keys to Cartagena de Indias as the guest of honor at a recreational cycling event that will take place next Sunday in that city, the main tourist destination in Colombia.

“Now you (Peter Sagan) have the keys to Cartagena and you are always welcome. In addition, I am giving you our city’s jersey so you can take it home as a souvenir,” said the mayor of Cartagena, Dumek Turbayquoted in a statement from his office.

The Slovak cyclist also received other gifts representative of Cartagena, such as a sculpture of a palenquera, typical sweets and a book on the history of the city.

“When we were looking for riders to come and take part in the Movistar Challenge, many names were given, but when they mentioned Peter Sagan, I immediately knew he was the right one,” said Turbay.

Sagan, in Colombia

After four versions in which there were more than 6,500 Colombian cyclists of all categories, the participation of more than 2,000 national and international athletes is expected.

“The Movistar Mayor’s Office of Cartagena 2024 challenge fills us with immense joy and pride because we see the return of the best events, including those of international stature, with all their invaluable contribution in terms of tourism projection, economic reactivation and positioning of our city,” Mayor Turbay remarked.

According to the Cartagena de Indias Tourism Corporation (Corpoturismo), projections indicate that each person, during the Challenge, will spend around 250 dollars per day, which, on average, estimates that the city will have an economic movement of more than one million dollars during the cycling event.

